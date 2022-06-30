Ticket to Paradise trailer: George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite for a feel-good feature. Watch

America’s sweethearts and Hollywood superstars Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting for a big screen experience, this time for an out and out romantic comedy called Ticket to Paradise, whose first trailer was revealed by the makers late Wednesday night.

While it is indeed a joy to see Clooney and Roberts rekindle their off-screen camaraderie and chemistry on screen, it was a bit of a bummer to realise that the makers have not held back at all in the promo and have practically shown everything the film has to offer in the video.

Clooney and Roberts play a divorced couple who are trying to do what they think is best for their lovestruck daughter. So far, everything seems pretty predictable, as is usually the case with romantic comedies, but here’s hoping the lead stars’ sparkling chemistry does something for it.

The official synopsis of Ticket to Paradise reads, “Academy Award® winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. From Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, Ticket to Paradise is a romantic comedy about the sweet surprise of second chances.”

Helmed by Ol Parker of the Mamma Mia fame, Ticket to Paradise will release in cinemas on October 21.