Tick Tick Boom trailer: Andrew Garfield fights life’s pressures in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda and actor Andrew Garfield have had a hectic 2021, owing to their projects In the Heights and The Eyes Of Tammy Faye. Now, the duo have teamed up for Miranda’s directorial debut, Tick, Tick…Boom!, an adaptation of Rent creator Jonathan Larson’s memoir musical of the same name.

Andrew plays the role of Jon, a young theater composer in New York City, on a quest to navigate love, friendships and the pressure of life as an artiste. He is trying to compose the next American musical, but as pressure amounts, he is faced with existential questions. Is the musical really his endgame? The premise might seem done-to-death, but the trailer promises a fresh perspective.

The synopsis of the film reads, ” The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?”

Tick, tick…Boom! also stars Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Mj Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter aka Black Thought of The Roots, Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens. The film is written by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, and produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Entertainment, Julie Oh, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Tick, tick…Boom! will be in theatres on November 12, and on Netflix on November 19.