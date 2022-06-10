Thunderbolts movie, Marvel’s answer to Suicide Squad, gets director

Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a movie on Thunderbolts, the anti-hero/supervillain team in Marvel Comics akin to DC’s Suicide Squad. As per Deadline, Jake Schreier, known for Robot & Frank and Paper Towns, has been recruited as the director and Black Widow writer Eric Pearson is writing the script.

Thunderbolts has an origin story similar to the Suicide Squad, in that they were former supervillains who turned heroes to protect the earth in the absence of Avengers. However, in a twist they were revealed to be Masters of Evil in disguise, a supervillain team. Baron Zemo was the original leader of the group.

Again, like Suicide Squad, Thunderbolts are sent to missions to save the world and it is Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) who plays the role Amanda Waller performed with Suicide Squad.

It is unknown so far as to who will be in the team. But MCU has had a host of bad guys since its beginning and we can expect the usual suspects at least like Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Abomination (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), and even Florence Pugh’s Yelena to turn up.

Unlike Suicide Squad, Thunderbolts has the advantage of already having explored the members’ backgrounds. The only issue is Hurt has passed away, so the Thunderbolts will need some other coordinator. Marvel fans have been demanding a Sinister Six movie for years, and this is the next best thing until then.

Meanwhile, the next MCU film, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released next month.