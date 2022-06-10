scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

Thunderbolts movie, Marvel’s answer to Suicide Squad, gets director

Thunderbolts has an origin story similar to DC's Suicide Squad, in that they were former supervillains who turned heroes to protect the earth in the absence of Avengers.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 10, 2022 11:44:24 am
ThunderboltsThunderbolts has an origin story similar to the Suicide Squad

Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a movie on Thunderbolts, the anti-hero/supervillain team in Marvel Comics akin to DC’s Suicide Squad. As per Deadline, Jake Schreier, known for Robot & Frank and Paper Towns, has been recruited as the director and Black Widow writer Eric Pearson is writing the script.

Thunderbolts has an origin story similar to the Suicide Squad, in that they were former supervillains who turned heroes to protect the earth in the absence of Avengers. However, in a twist they were revealed to be Masters of Evil in disguise, a supervillain team. Baron Zemo was the original leader of the group.

Again, like Suicide Squad, Thunderbolts are sent to missions to save the world and it is Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) who plays the role Amanda Waller performed with Suicide Squad.

Also in MCU |Thor Love and Thunder new teaser: Gorr spoils the superheroes’ ‘relaxing holiday’, Goddess of Thunder comes to the rescue

It is unknown so far as to who will be in the team. But MCU has had a host of bad guys since its beginning and we can expect the usual suspects at least like Zemo (Daniel Brühl), Abomination (Tim Roth), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), and even Florence Pugh’s Yelena to turn up.

Best of Express Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...Premium
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...
Delhi Confidential: Helping OutPremium
Delhi Confidential: Helping Out
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...Premium
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...
More Premium Stories >>

Unlike Suicide Squad, Thunderbolts has the advantage of already having explored the members’ backgrounds. The only issue is Hurt has passed away, so the Thunderbolts will need some other coordinator. Marvel fans have been demanding a Sinister Six movie for years, and this is the next best thing until then.

Meanwhile, the next MCU film, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released next month.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding update
Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s intimate wedding

Photos

DAG
Exhibition features works of artists who’ve had a ‘sustained relationship’ with tantra philosophy

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement