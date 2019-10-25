Three women confront Harvey Weinstein at New York event, call him Freddy Krueger

Harvey Weinstein is in the news again after three women claimed that they were thrown out of a bar for confronting the disgraced Hollywood producer, who had unexpectedly turned up at the place.

Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse by countless women, showed up at the Downtime Bar in Lower Manhattan to watch Actor’s Hour artist event, a showcase meant to support emerging talent.

In a video, which has since gone viral on social media, comedian Kelly Bachman is seen addressing Weinstein’s presence at the venue.

Keep getting new followers today is it because my tweets are so fire? lol fuck Weinstein and thanks @ambercrollo ILY #mysecondtweet pic.twitter.com/hLjWn5VM8Y — Kelly Bachman (@bellykachman) October 24, 2019

“I’m a comic, and it’s our job to name the elephant in the room,” she said in the video, which she shared on her Instagram page.

“It’s a Freddy Krueger (a character in horror franchise A Nightmare on Elm Street) in the room, if you will. I didn’t realize I needed to bring my own mace and rape whistle to Actors Hour,” she said that led to boos from the crowd.

One crowd member asked her to “shut up”, to which she said, “Sorry, that killed at group therapy for rape survivors”.

Bachman’s fellow comedians Amber Rollo and actor Zoe Stuckless also confronted the disgraced producer.

Hey all, I know I’m late to the conversation here. I don’t usually use twitter but it seems like that’s where a lot of this conversation is happening. Last night I confronted Harvey Weinstein in a bar along with a number of other artists. Heres the thread (1/?) #HarveyWeinstein pic.twitter.com/L8Oee5hAO7 — Zoe Stuckless (@revoltchild) October 25, 2019

In a Twitter thread, Rollo said Weinstein was invited by the event’s organiser.

“I was shocked to see him out, but not because I thought he would have shame, he is a sociopath and clearly has no shame. I’m shocked that he was at an event put on by and for artists.

“Not only was he invited, he was supported. My friend and bad**s comedian Kelly Bachman was performing on the show and when she went after the Freddy Krueger in the room she was booed and told to shut up,” she said.

Struckless posted a video on her Facebook page, saying that Weinstein’s bodyguards threw them out of the bar.

“His bodyguards herded me out. When I left the building, crying out of fury and frustration I was quickly surrounded by a group of mostly women who expressed the same fear to raise their voice that I had. They thanked me for speaking up,” she said.

A representative of Weinstein told The Hollywood Reporter that the scene caused by the three women was “uncalled for and “downright rude”.

“Harvey Weinstein was out with friends enjoying the music and trying to find some solace in his life that has been turned upside down. This scene was uncalled for, downright rude and an example of how due process today is being squashed by the public, trying to take it away in the courtroom too.

“As an aside Harvey in fact suggested the woman should be allowed to talk and ask him any questions. The venue’s personnel asked the woman to leave, not Harvey’s. I would just point out that he being treated as if he has been convicted,” his spokesperson said.

Downtine Bar also addressed the incident on Facebook.

“We want to address some concerns about a recent incident at Downtime. A company called Actors Hour rented our bar for a private event, with a guest list all their own. Shortly into the evening, one guest began heckling another, causing a disturbance to everyone in attendance. After several requests to stop were ignored, we kindly asked the heckler to leave,” they said.

“Please know that our goal at Downtime is to create an environment where everyone feels welcome. We respect the privacy of our patrons and event partners, and want to ensure that all guests are treated equally, with the same service and respect. In keeping with this goal, we made a decision that would allow the evening to continue as planned,” they added.