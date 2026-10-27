‘Thought that sounded like a prank’: The Pitt star Noah Wyle named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

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Actor Noah Wyle has been named People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ for the first time. Wyle, 55, leads The Pitt, a show about emergency room doctors, that has earned him two Primetime Emmy awards for outstanding lead actor.
“I thought that sounded like a prank – just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honour bestowed on me,” the actor told the magazine, which has crowned personalities like Denzel Washington, John Krasinski, Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Johnny Depp and Matt Damon in the past.
Noah Wyle and his ER co-star George Clooney were previously on the cover of the magazine for ‘Sexy Men of ER’. Clooney later went on to claim the Sexiest Man Alive crown twice, in 1997 and 2006. Now, it is Wyle’s turn.
Wyle said his son was super practical about his father’s new title.
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“He was like, ‘Oh, this is going to make my life so much harder now. But that’s cool, Dad. But also, you invite a lot of haters too’. My older daughter was just like, ‘No way, no way’. Because I think she’s going to tease me about this for the next 50 years.
“I hope this changes everything. I hope it’s just wine and roses, milk and honey from here on out. No, I don’t, but I am going to take a lot of ribbing from friends and family for sure,” he added.
The Pitt returns with its third season in January on HBO Max. Last year, the magazine named Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey the Sexiest Man Alive.