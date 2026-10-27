‘Thought that sounded like a prank’: The Pitt star Noah Wyle named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

Actor Noah Wyle has been named People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ for the first time. Wyle, 55, leads The Pitt, a show about emergency room doctors, that has earned him two Primetime Emmy awards for outstanding lead actor.

“I thought that sounded like a prank – just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honour bestowed on me,” the actor told the magazine, which has crowned personalities like Denzel Washington, John Krasinski, Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Johnny Depp and Matt Damon in the past.

Noah Wyle and his ER co-star George Clooney were previously on the cover of the magazine for ‘Sexy Men of ER’. Clooney later went on to claim the Sexiest Man Alive crown twice, in 1997 and 2006. Now, it is Wyle’s turn.