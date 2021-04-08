Those Who Wish Me Dead trailer: Angelina Jolie’s action thriller promises to be a gripping affair

Those Who Wish Me Dead releases on May 14,. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Angelina Jolie’s latest is Those Who Wish Me Dead, a neo-wester action thriller in which she takes charge of a kid who is being hunted by deadly assassins who have already killed his father and almost killed him.

Jolie’s Hannah is a smokejumper (firefighters who work to stop wildfires) who comes across Connor (Finn Little), a child who is on the run from two assassins who want him dead.

The film looks absolutely gripping and Jolie’s return to form. Jolie, who has been in precious few films as an actor in the last few years, looks right at home here, and at least judging by the trailer, it appears she has subsumed herself into the role.

Taylor Sheridan, who has co-written and directed this film, also wrote Hell or High Water, 2016’s acclaimed neo-western. He received an Oscar nomination for the film.

The cast is uncommonly strong. Even the assassins are not nameless as is usually the case. Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen play the two ruthless and trained assassins (and son and father) on the heels of Connor for some reason.

Jon Bernthal plays the role of the local sheriff who becomes involved. Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, James Jordan, Tory Kittles and others also star.

Overall, Those Who Wish Me Dead looks unmissable for anybody who loves quality cinema.

Official YouTube description of the film reads, “Oscar winner Jolie (“Girl, Interrupted,” the “Maleficent” films) stars as Hannah, a smoke jumper still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn.”

Those Who Wish Me Dead releases on May 14, 2021.