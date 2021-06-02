Thor Love and Thunder wraps shoot, Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi share note: ‘This film is off the wall funny’

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor 4 aka Thor: Love and Thunder has wrapped filming, director Taika Waititi and Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth shared recently on social media. The duo had earlier collaborated on the critically acclaimed and commercially successfully Thor Ragnarok.

While sharing a photo from what was presumably the last day of shoot, which featured Chris looking his ripped-best and filmmaker Waititi in ancient costume (apparently donned for Korg, a role he had played in Ragnarok himself), the sweet and funny note from Chris read, “That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

Taika Waititi shared the same image and wrote a heartfelt and hilarious message for fans as well. It read, “And that’s a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder. ❤️➕⚡️ Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there’s me and @chrishemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don’t look cool I know that.”

The Oscar-winner also went on to add that Thor: Love and Thunder is ‘the craziest thing I have ever done.’ “This film is the craziest thing I’ve ever done and I’m honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022.”

Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, Christian Bale among others. It will release in May next year.