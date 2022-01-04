Thor Love and Thunder’s Valkyrie gets a new look, actor Tessa Thompson shaves her head. See photo

Tessa Thompson is set to reprise her Valkyrie in Marvel’s next big outing, Thor: Love and Thunder. While we’ve loved her fiery character in the MCU until now, it looks like Valkyrie will get a new look too. In a new photo doing the rounds, Tessa shared the upgraded look of her superhero.

The photo has Tessa posing in a mirror selfie as she sports new costume. It’s black and white and Tessa is flaunting braids along with part of her shaved head. Whether the makers have tried to keep her new look on the lines of the Marvel comic books is yet to be seen. For now, Valkyrie is intriguing fans enough ahead of the film’s arrival later this year.

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, fighting alongside the OG six and all the other superheroes of the MCU against Thanos’ army. The movie ends with Thor handing over the responsibilities as the ruler of Asgard to his most loyal soldier, before getting on the spaceship with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth movie in Thor’s standalone franchise. It brings back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster to take on the mantle of the God of Thunder and wield the Mjolnir. The actor has said that the film will take elements from the famous Mighty Thor storyline.

While Chris Hemsworth will return in his titular role, it also stars other Marvel actors like Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff and more. The Taika Waititi directorial will have Christian Bale joining as Gorr the God Butcher, the villain of the movie, and Russell Crowe as Zeus, the Marvel character derived from the mythical Greek king of gods.