Thor Love and Thunder trailer: Chris Hemsworth goes from dad-bod to God-bod, Christian Bale’s menacing villain revealed

Marvel on Tuesday debuted the first official trailer for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, following a teaser that was released recently. Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the Thor series and the 29th overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor, who must lose the extra weight that he gained before the events of Avengers: Endgame and find renewed purpose in his life. The trailer begins with the fan-favourite chracter Korg narrating tales of Thor’s adventures. We watch as he reunites with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who will take on the mantle of Mighty Thor in the film, and get our first look at Christian Bale as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher.

With skeletal white skin and a menacing tone, Gorr looks a lot like Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter movies. The trailer teases Thor and Jane’s humorous exchanges, some lavish fantasy world-building, and Bale’s intense performance, with the hit Guns N’ Roses song Sweet Child O’ Mine playing in the background, just like it did in the teaser.

Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who re-energised the franchise with the critically and commercially successful Thor: Ragnarok. The film reimagined the grave Shakespearean hero as a wise-cracking oaf. Love and Thunder also brings back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, while Russell Crowe cameos as Zeus. Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper return.

Marvel’s last release was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which recently crossed the $800 million mark at the worldwide box office. Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for a July 8 release.