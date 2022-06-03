Thor: Love and Thunder to release a day early in Indian theatres

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth’s much-awaited superhero movie Thor: Love and Thunder will make its debut in Indian theatres on July 7. Marvel India shared the news on Friday on its social media handle, announcing that the film will be released in the country on July 7, instead of July 8.

“Get ready for the ultimate ‘THORSDAY’! Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder arrives in cinemas in India a day before, on the 7th of July,” read the post on the studio’s Instagram page.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth returns as the titular superhero, a role that he previously played in three solo and four Avengers films.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Filmmaker Taika Waititi, who directed the 2017 blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, has helmed the new instalment. Waititi also reprises his role as Korg, a Kronan gladiator who befriended Thor in Thor: Ragnarok.

Oscar winner Natalie Portman is returning as Jane Foster from 2011’s Thor and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. Thor: Love and Thunder will also feature Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif and Russell Crowe as Zeus.

The film’s story is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019) and will Thor attempts to find inner peace, but must return to action and recruit Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster, who has become the Mighty Thor, to stop Gorr the God Butcher (played by Christian Bale) from eliminating all gods.

The movie is produced by Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios. It will release in Indian in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.