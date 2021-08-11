Thor Love and Thunder to Extraction 2: On Chris Hemsworth’s birthday, all of actor’s confirmed projects

Chris Hemsworth turns 38 today. Although he is best known for playing the role of Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, the actor has done much more than that. We expect he will presumably move away from MCU after Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth Thor movie, but his fans will not be deprived of seeing him in action anytime soon.

Hemsworth is a part of multiple upcoming projects that would satiate any fan. Here we list every confirmed movie or TV show he is a part of:

What If…?

This animated series, which premiered today, reimagines certain major events and characters in MCU. For instance, what if Peggy Carter had taken the Super-Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers? What if T’Challa became Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill? Or if Killmonger had come to the aid of Tony Stark in Afghanistan? Hemsworth returns to voice Thor in the series.

Thor: Love And Thunder

Of course, Hemsworth will reprise the role of God of Thunder in Taika Waititi’s sequel to Thor: Ragnarok. Apart from him, Natalie Portman will also wield Mjolnir as Jane Foster. Tessa Thompson and Jaimie Alexander will return from previous Thor movies. Guardians of the Galaxy actor like Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan will also make an appearance. Christian Bale is all set to portray the big supervillain Gorr the God Butcher. Thor: Love And Thunder is set for a February 11, 2022 release.

Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. (Photo: Warner Bros) Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Mad Max Furiosa Prequel

Considered one of the best action movies ever made, 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road is getting a prequel spin-off movie from the franchise creator George Miller. While Anya Taylor-Joy will play the main role of Furiosa (played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron), Hemsworth is cast in a role that is undisclosed so far. Yahya Abdul Mateen II is also in the cast.

Escape from Spiderhead

This Netflix science-fiction film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and adapts an eponymous short story by George Saunders. The plot is about two convicts who take part in clinical trials of drugs that control emotions and feelings. Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett are also part of the cast.

Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a mercenary hired to rescue the son of an Indian drug lord in Extraction. (Photo: Netflix) Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a mercenary hired to rescue the son of an Indian drug lord in Extraction. (Photo: Netflix)

Extraction sequel

We know a sequel to 2020’s action-thriller Extraction is in development. While Hemsworth’s mercenary Tyler Rake apparently died in the third act of the movie, we later learned that he survived and will appear in the sequel.

Hulk Hogan Biopic

Hemsworth will portray the WWE legend Hulk Hogan in a biopic on him. The film comes from The Hangover trilogy and Joker director Todd Phillips. There is no plot or other casting information available for now.