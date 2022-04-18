Thor Love and Thunder teaser: Meet the Mighty Thor, and a peace-loving God of Thunder in first teaser of Marvel movie

The first teaser of Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder was shared by the makers on Monday evening, soon after dropping its new retro-looking poster. In the longish teaser, we see that Thor has abandoned his more aggressive side to root for peace. “My superhero-ing days are over,” he is heard saying in the clip at one point. Clearly, this is a new, trying-to-be-more-zen Thor which we have not really encountered before.

Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord makes an appearance in a goofy bit, and we also get a glimpse of Valkyrie as the new king of Asgard. Let’s just put it this way: She doesn’t look too happy playing the role. But saving the best surprise for the last, the makers finally revealed the first look of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor, the Goddess of Thunder. Adorned in her steel suit, cape and clutching her hammer, Jane Foster looked her fierce best in this new avatar.

The makers had also dropped a poster for the movie before sharing the teaser. In the poster, we see Chris Hemsworth’s Thor dressed in his casual best as he raises his hammer high in the sky. The poster has a very retro feel to it, so does our superhero’s look in it.

The new poster was shared with the caption, “Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder arrives only in theaters July 8. ❤️ + ⚡.”

Elated fans jumped to react to the new poster. One simply wrote, “Damn!” Another mentioned, “Woah, finally!” Several others dropped heart and fire emojis in appreciation of the poster.

Helmed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder will release in cinemas on July 8.