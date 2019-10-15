Thor Love and Thunder could feature Jane Foster’s breast cancer plot: Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi has teased that Thor: Love and Thunder might explore the breast cancer storyline of Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman in the film.

The movie, which is set to bring back Chris Hemsworth as the Norse god Thor and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, will see Portman’s character taking on the mantle of female Thor.

But aside from battling bad guys, Foster might also have go through her own struggle with breast cancer, Waititi has hinted.

“I think that’s a really powerful part of the books. I think it’s really cool that she’s fighting this thing and there’s two battles going on. Personally, I really love that storyline. But whether it ends up in the film is yet to be seen,” Waititi, who is coming back as the director, told Variety.

Comics book writer Jason Aaron had explored the storyline in 2015, when Thor becomes unworthy to wield his magical hammer, Mjolnir, and loses his title as the Asgardian superhero, an unnamed woman takes the hammer and becomes the female Thor.

Around the same time, Foster is diagnosed and treated for breast cancer. It is later revealed that Foster was the one who wielded the hammer.

Waititi, however, added that the film might not completely incorporate the storyline in the film.

“We’re not sure if we’re going to do a complete lift of that whole storyline. These things change through the shoot and even when we’re editing sometimes. Like, ‘Let’s get rid of that storyline where she’s got breast cancer. We’ll change it to something else, or maybe she’s fine’,” he said.