Thor Love and Thunder star Christian Bale didn’t know what MCU was: ‘I haven’t entered s**t, thank you very much…’

Christian Bale is making an entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with upcoming Taika Waititi directorial Thor: Love and Thunder. However, the Oscar-winning actor had no clue that he is now a part of the MCU.

Speaking to TotalFilm, Bale said that he had to look up the term MCU as he was not at all familiar with it. “That didn’t even enter into my head at all. I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!‘ And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered s**t, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

In the same interview, Christian said that while he was familiar with his character and had presumed what his primary role was going to be like, considering his name, he had no idea that Gorr was portrayed in this specific light in the comics. “You sort of go, ‘I know what he does.’ It’s right there in the name, isn’t it? But I did make the mistake of Googling him and, oh no! [In the comics] he runs around in a G-string all the time. And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!’ And then Taika (the filmmaker) quickly dispelled any notions of running around in that,” said the actor.

This is the fourth Thor movie after Waititi’s last successful outing with Thor Ragnarok. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and Russell Crowe among others.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases on July 7 in India.