scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Must Read

I wanted to do something different in Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth

Helmed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe in pivotal roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 5:09:33 pm
chris hemsworthChris Hemsworth as Thor. (Photo: PR)

Chris Hemsworth is returning once again as Thor in the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder. And by the looks of it, director Taika Waititi has expanded on the comedic, eccentric side of the Avenger that was first introduced to us in Thor: Ragnarok.

In a recent virtual press conference, when asked about exploring Hemsworth’s new side as an actor in Thor: Love and Thunder, both Waititi and Marvel boss Kevin Feige were of the opinion that this new Thor is actually what Hemsworth is like in real life — hilarious and witty.

Chris Hemsworth nodded in agreement and referring to himself in the third person said, “Yes, he’s not acting. It’s a documentary, actually.”

“There was a huge amount of pressure coming into this. Thor is the only character to make a fourth film so far (in the MCU), so I wanted to do something different. I want to always do better with this character,” the actor added on a more serious note.

Best of Express Premium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav factionPremium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav faction
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...Premium
In Maharashtra political drama, cameo by a 30-year-old from Haryana makes...
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: With China’s expanding influence, Asia is also...
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...Premium
BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims outreach plan after PM message a new worry f...
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |From Chris Hemsworth’s audition to the evolution of Thor: Marvel traces the superhero’s 10-year legacy in special video

And all the hard work seems to have paid off wonderfully as co-star Christian Bale remarked, “What a ridiculously good guy he (Chris Hemsworth) is. He absolutely kills it in this film. It’s so much easier to play the villain than it is to play the hero, and Chris does such a bloody good job.”

Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Russell Crowe in pivotal roles. The film releases on July 7 in India.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Tarun Majumdar
RIP Tarun Majumdar: 8 must-see films by the genius
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement