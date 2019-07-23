Thor Love and Thunder is set before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: James Gunn

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s timeline is one of the most confusing things about it. When one really looks into it, inconsistencies begin to crop up. After Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, a new chapter of the MCU has begun, and it appears there will be more clarity from now on.

James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, has confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder, the upcoming fourth Thor film, will be set before the events of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. He did not say whether Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will appear in Vol 3. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor was seen leaving with the Guardians on their spacecraft, Benatar, to assist in their search of Gamora.

Gunn was fired by Disney for old offensive tweets that were brought to light. Before his firing, he had finished the first draft of the third Guardians film and had said in a tweet that the film will be out in 2020.

Now, the film will presumably be delayed by at least two years since he also has DC’s The Suicide Squad as his responsibility and that movie will come out in August 2021.

Thor: Love and Thunder was one of the biggest announcements at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con. Taika Waititi, who reinvented Thor in the MCU with Thor: Ragnarok, will return to helm the fourth film. Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, the current ruler of Asgard, will come back as well.

Natalie Portman will play the role of female Thor in the film. Her character Jane Foster has been absent from the MCU for a long time, so this announcement was a surprise. Waititi has dubbed her character, which is taking up the mantle of goddess of thunder, Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder will release on November 5, 2021.