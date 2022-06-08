Thor Love and Thunder new teaser: Gorr spoils the superheroes’ ‘relaxing holiday’, Goddess of Thunder comes to the rescue

Chris Hemsworth’s superhero is set to have “quite a reunion” with Natalie Portman’s Goddess of Thunder in Marvel’s upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder. To remind fans that the movie is exactly one month away from release, the makers on Wednesday shared a teaser which has new footage from the actioner.

We know that Thor: Love and Thunder is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, when Thor left with the Guardians of the Galaxy. The teaser shows Thor, Valkyrie, Star Lord, Nebula, Mantis, Drax and Rocket fighting the army of Christian Bale’s Gorr. Rocket seems pretty disappointed as he thought “this would be a relaxing holiday”, instead they got embroiled in a war-like situation.

While the entry of Natalie Portman as Goddess of Thunder is sure to ignite old sparks between her and Thor, we also might get to see a power struggle between Valkyrie and Lady Thor. Topping it all is Thor’s sage-like look, that’s kept fans intrigued till now.

Thor: Love and Thunder has Taika Waititi returning as director and as Korg. Tessa Thompson reprises her of Valkyrie, who is now leading the Asgardians in New Asgard. Matt Damon and Jeff Goldblum are also returning after their appearance in Thor: Ragnarok.

The Guardians of the Galaxy cast members Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan are also making an appearance, probably in cameos. Russell Crowe plays Zeus, the Marvel character derived from the mythical Greek king of gods.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in India on July 7.