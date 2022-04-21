Thor Love and Thunder new poster reveals Natalie Portman’s Goddess of Thunder in all her glory

A new poster of Taika Waititi‘s upcoming MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder is here. It is similar to the first one that showed Chris Hemsworth‘s God of Thunder holding his weapon Mjolnir atop his head. This time it’s Mighty Thor, the female version of the character that Jane Foster will become, wielding Mjolnir.

Natalie Portman will reprise the role of Jane in Love and Thunder and also assume the mantle of Thor. The actor has earlier said that the film will take elements from the popular Mighty Thor storyline.

The film has an impressively huge cast. It brings back several familiar faces from the MCU as well has some stars from Hollywood. Tessa Thompson will return as Valkyrie, who is now leading the Asgardians in New Asgard (somewhere in Norway). Matt Damon and Jeff Goldblum are also returning after their appearance in Thor Ragnarok.

The Guardians of the Galaxy cast members Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, and Karen Gillan will also be reprising their MCU characters, probably in cameos. Jeff Goldblum is likely to return as Grandmaster from Thor: Ragnarok too.

Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy will make cameo appearances. Jaimie Alexander will reprise Lady Sif, from the first two Thor movies.

In addition to these, Christian Bale joins the franchises as Gorr the God Butcher, the villain of the movie, and Russell Crowe will play the role of Zeus, the Marvel character derived from the mythical Greek king of gods.

In a recent teaser, we saw a huge dead creature. The shot is almost directly lifted from a comic-book panel and the creature is actually a god called Falligar The Behemoth, who was murdered by Gorr.

Waititi was asked on The Playlist’s The Discourse Podcast about how different filming the fourth movie is from Ragnarok. He replied, “I don’t think there’s been any difference. I mean really, it’s a similar size and everything’s the same. There’s a few different actors, but the energy and the intention is all still the same.”

Thor: Love and Thunder will release on July 22.