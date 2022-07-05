Thor Love and Thunder review round-up: Taika Waititi pulls it off again, critics love the film

Filmmaker Taika Waititi’s dark, playful and even weird sense of humour seems to be at its best in his latest directorial outing Thor: Love and Thunder. Going by the first reviews of the movie, most film critics had a lot of fun watching Waititi go wild exploring the myth of Thor.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman has given 3 stars to Thor: Love and Thunder. In his review, he pointed out that the success of Thor: Ragnarok was no fluke. “The climactic battle, with its shadow monsters, its children caught in the cross-hairs, and its all-for-one exuberance, has a tingly grandeur, and by the end, I felt something unusual enough to feel at a Marvel movie that it seemed almost otherworldly: I was moved,” Gleiberman wrote.

Valerie Complex of Deadline noted that the humour keeps the movie from sinking. “For every negative mentioned about Thor: Love and Thunder, the comedy, action scenes, and performances keep it from caving. Waititi seems to be still finding his footing with this franchise, and it may take him directing another film to find the right balance for these Asgardian heroes. Let’s hope he finds that balance soon,” she opined.

Ben Travis of Empire too was mighty impressed with Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. A part of his review read, “In so many ways, for mostly better and occasionally worse (a jaunt to Omnipotent City drags a touch), Thor: Love And Thunder is a deeply weird, deeply wonderful triumph. It’s a movie that dares to be seriously uncool, and somehow ends up all the cooler for it — sidesplittingly funny, surprisingly sentimental, and so tonally daring that it’s a miracle it doesn’t collapse. The Gorr-centric cold-open is as dark as the MCU gets, but this is also a Thor romcom with a loved-up ABBA montage, and a Viking longboat pulled through space by a pair of gigantic screaming goats (who nearly run away with the film).”

However, some film critics felt otherwise. “More than most recent MCU movies, the screenplay by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson shows a crisis of imagination, too often relying on easy laughs from cross-cultural references (Korg keeps getting Jane’s name wrong, calling her Jane Fonda or Jodie Foster) or kitschy pop (Enya, Abba) rather than doing anything interesting with the characters or building real gravity into their situation,” wrote David Rooney in his review for The Hollywood Reporter.

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe and Natalie Portman. The film will hit Indian screens this Thursday.