Thor Love and Thunder leaked set photos show Christian Bale with a shaved head as he is all set to play Gorr the God Butcher

Christian Bale will play the role of Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. (Photo: AP/Michael Sohn)

Christian Bale is gearing up to play the villainous role of Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor was spotted with a bald look on the set photos that have surfaced on social media sites. While this is not as a radical transformation as some of his other roles, it is making fans excited anyway.

Gorr the God Butcher is an intriguing Marvel supervillain and should fit right into the MCU. Born on an unnamed planet, he was a man who was nurtured with a deep belief in gods. His parents died in childhood. He married and had children, but most of them died due to starvation. His pregnant wife died as well due to an earthquake.

He began to believe there were no gods since not a single deity had answered his prayers. But then he became aware of them and it became his quest to get rid of every single god from the universe.

Bale forays into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Taika Waititi directorial. He is, however, no stranger to comic-book movies. He earlier headlined Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy.

Thor: Love and Thunder also brings back Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder. Apart from Thor, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will also wield Mjolnir, assuming Thor’s mantle.

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will make a comeback too, and Waititi will reprise the fan-favourite character, the Kronan warrior Korg. In addition to these, the Guardians of the Galaxy will also appear in the movie. In Avengers: Endgame, Thor was seen hitching a ride with the Guardians. Jaimie Alexander will essay Lady Sif from the first two Thor movies.

Thor: Love and Thunder, which is in production in Australia currently, is scheduled for release on February 11, 2022.