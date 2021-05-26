Thor Love and Thunder’s leaked set photos reveal a massive New Asgard and a Viking ship, see them here

Marvel Studios’ film Thor: Love and Thunder‘s filming is currently in full swing. The Daily Mail Australia recently shared multiple photos from the set, and it looks impressive, to say the least. The said images feature aerial snaps from the so-called ‘hidden’ set which is located in Western Sydney.

The set includes some trucks, even yachts and a hotel called the ‘New Asgard.’ For those unfamiliar, Asgard is the fictional realm belonging to Norse gods. Thor and Loki are from Asgard. New Asgard was shown in Avengers: Endgame but the sets this time are far more elaborate. The structures include houses, a pub and a hotel called the ‘New Asgard’. We can also see what looks like an old Viking ship.

In an earlier interview, director Taika Waititi had claimed that Thor: Love and Thunder might turn out to be the best Marvel film ever made. “Great – we’ve got four weeks left, I can see light at the end of the tunnel. It might be the best Marvel film ever!” the acclaimed director had stated during an interaction with Weekend Today.

Taika also opened up about collaborating with fast friend Chris Hemsworth and had said at the time, “He is a funny guy, he’s a good friend and he’s also someone that you just want to hang out with all the time. And I think that’s all you really want from a superhero or a main character in your movie.”

Thor: Love and Thunder features a bevy of stars, including lead star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe and Christian Bale. The fourth film in the Thor franchise, Thor Love and Thunder has been directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker and writer Taika Waititi. Waititi had also helmed the commercially and critically successful film Thor Ragnarok, which featured a brand new Thor, in personality and in appearance too.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for a May release next year.