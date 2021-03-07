Thor Love and Thunder’s leaked set photos give first look at Natalie Portman’s female Thor, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to be released on February 11, 2022.(Photo: @loventhunders/Twitter)

Set photos from Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder continue to surface online as the filming has been underway for more than a month now in Australia. The photos are not only revealing new details about the movie, but also tease how the actors are going to look in their respective characters and also a few plot details.

The most recent batch shows for the first time Natalie Portman, looking pretty ripped. Portman’s character Jane Foster will return to the franchise after Thor: Dark World and will also wield Mjolnir, Thor’s magic hammer.

Tessa Thompson can also be seen in the photos. She will come back as Valkyrie in the movie.

Earlier, Melissa McCarthy was seen sporting Hela’s signature green headgear in a few photos and even a video. Luke Hemsworth, wearing Thor’s costume, could be seen standing beside her. This was construed as a scene from a play inside the movie, much like in Thor: Ragnarok.

Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Jaimie Alexander, Vin Diesel (through voice), will return as Star-Lord, Nebula, Drax, Lady Sif and Groot, respectively, from earlier MCU movies.

Waititi will come back as the fan-favourite character Korg.

Christian Bale will essay the role of the film’s villain Gorr the God Butcher. Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to be released on February 11, 2022.