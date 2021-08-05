Thor Love and Thunder leaked set photos: Christian Bale is menacing in first look as supervillain Gorr, photos inside

Christian Bale plays the role of Thor: Love and Thunder's supervillain Gorr the God Butcher. (Photo: Reuters and Marvel Comics)

After playing Batman in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy, Christian Bale has switched sides to Marvel. He will be appearing as the supervillain Gorr the God Butcher, sworn enemy of every god (including Thor), in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

And now we have the first look of Christian from Thor sequel. It is not official, but it is interesting. For one thing, it appears the makers are not going overboard with CGI as one expects for such a character.

Bale is covered in white paint or prosthetics in the blurry leaked photos. He also sports the black cloak unique to the character. While the look is not clear, it is making us excited. First, because it is Bale, who can turn in incredible performances.

For another, the character is a formidable enemy who has a deep backstory so will make for a compelling enemy for the God of Thunder. And the look exudes menace.

Apart from Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder also brings back Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. Foster, who was not a part of Thor: Ragnarok, will also wield Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer and signature weapon, and thus the identity of Thor. The actor has considerably bulked up as befitting a goddess. We know this because of set photos.

Portman has earlier confirmed that the film will adapt elements from the Mighty Thor comic book, which had Foster becoming Thor while suffering from breast cancer.

The film will bring back Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Waititi as Korg from Thor: Ragnarok. Jaimie Alexander will return as Lady Sif. Jeff Goldblum is expected to return as the Grandmaster.

Guardians of the Galaxy actors Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel (voice role) will appear as well.

Russell Crowe revealed that he will make an appearance as Zeus, a Marvel character based on the Greek god. Overall, the film looks like a blast, and a worthy successor to Thor: Ragnarok.

Waititi shared with Empire magazine in a July interview that the movie is “crazier” and has “far more emotion” than Ragnarok. “And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos,” he said. Thor: Love and Thunder will release on May 6, 2022.