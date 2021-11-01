Thor Love and Thunder leaked set photos featuring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman promise a flashback to Dark World

A few photos that have surfaced online from the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder featuring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman indicate that the film will include a flashback scene. The hairstyles or most likely wigs of the two actors harken back to Thor: Dark World, the second Thor movie.

It is not clear what the flashback scene will be about but it must add value to the movie. The Dark World was also revisited in Avengers: Endgame, in which Thor went back in time along with Rocket to acquire the Reality Stone from Jane Foster.

Dark World was the last film Jane was seen in the MCU. Portman will not only reprise the role of Jane in Love and Thunder but also wield Mjolnir and assume the mantle of Thor. The actor has said that the film will take elements from the famous Mighty Thor storyline.

Love and Thunder is being directed by Taika Waititi, who also helmed Ragnarok. The film features a veritable army of actors. It brings back several familiar faces from the MCU, including Waititi, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Tessa Thompson and Jaimie Alexander. Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy will make cameo appearances.

In addition to these stars, Christian Bale joins the franchises as Gorr the God Butcher, the villain of the movie, and Russell Crowe will play the role of Zeus, the Marvel character derived from the mythical Greek king of gods.

Thor: Love and Thunder will release on July 22.