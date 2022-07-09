scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Thor Love and Thunder India box office day 2: Chris Hemsworth’s film witnesses major drop, fails to outperform No Way Home, Doctor Strange 2

Thor Love and Thunder box office Day 2: Director Taika Waititi's film witnessed a major drop in its box office collections on Friday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 9, 2022 1:33:30 pm
Thor Love and ThunderThor Love and Thunder released on July 7 in India.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had expected the latest Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder, to have a ‘rocking’ weekend at the box office after the film did exceptional business on its opening day in India. The superhero drama earned Rs 18.60 crore on its first day of release. But, it seems his prediction has gone wrong as the film witnessed a major drop in its box office collection on Friday.

As per a Box Office India report, the film’s collections dropped by over 35 per cent. It earned Rs 11.50 crore on Friday, bringing its two-day collection to approximately Rs 30 crore.

Thor: Love And Thunder has failed to match the craze that was witnessed around the latest big releases Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. No Way Home opened with Rs 32.67 crore on the opening day and Rs 20.37 crore on the second day. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, after an opening of Rs 28.35 crore on day one, managed to get amazing footfalls on the second day and earned Rs 25.75 crore. But, Thor Love and Thunder has clearly failed to attract the cine-goers. Although the film was given a Thursday release, which means the majority of die-hard Marvel fans have watched it already. It could still pick up on Saturday and Sunday.

The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer gave a three-star rating to the movie. In her review, she wrote, “Taika Waititi gets away with a lot in the film because of Chris Hemsworth’s ridiculously easy charm, in that ridiculously easy-on-the-eye body. Waititi strays as far away from Thor and Marvel as he perhaps can while remaining inside the big tent. A hit like Ragnarok does facilitate the taking of risks.”

