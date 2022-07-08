Thor Love and Thunder India box office collection day 1: Chris Hemsworth’s fourth Thor film outperforms Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Samrat Prithviraj

Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder is off to a fantastic start at the India box office, after collecting Rs 18.6 crore on day one of release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Friday, remarking that this is a great result for the film, despite being released on a Thursday.

He predicted that the fourth Thor film will perform exceedingly well over the weekend, as the advance bookings have been strong. He wrote in a tweet, “Thursday is #Thor-sday… #ThorLoveAndThunder embarks on a #Marvel-lous start, despite being a working day… Expect a rocking [extended] weekend, since the advances – especially at national chains – are excellent… Thu ₹ 18.60 cr. #India biz. NBOC. All versions.”

By comparison, the last Thor movie, Thor: Ragnarok, made Rs 7.7 crore on its opening day back in 2017. The Marvel brand has only increased in value since then, with each new MCU film (barring a few exceptions) performing wonderfully in India. Avengers: Infinity War made Rs 31 crore on its opening day in 2018, and Avengers: Endgame made Rs 53 crore, which was higher than the previous record holder Thugs of Hindostan. Hindi films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Samrat Prithviraj opened to Rs 14.1 crore and Rs 10.7 crore, respectively.

Spider-Man: No Way Home registered the biggest opening day of 2022, with Rs 32 crore. And earlier this year, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness made Rs 27 crore on day one. Internationally, the film is expected to deliver the second-best opening weekend of the year, pegged at around $300 million.

The reviews for Love and Thunder haven’t been as unanimously positive as Ragnarok. Writing for the Indian Express, Shalini Langer said that director Taika Waititi “gets away with a lot in the film because of Chris Hemsworth’s ridiculously easy charm, in that ridiculously easy-on-the-eye body.”