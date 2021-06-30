Thor Love and Thunder: Fans will get to see Nebula’s ‘bonkers and wild’ side, says Karen Gillan

It has been a while since Karen Gillan first portrayed Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy. Seven years, to be precise. And now in Thor 4 aka Thor: Love and Thunder, Nebula will be seen in yet another interesting avatar, courtesy director Taika Waititi.

From being Thanos’ henchwoman to a bonafide star in the MCU, Nebula has come a long way. Commenting on director James Gunn’s contribution to Nebula and her development, Karen was quoted as Collider by saying, “I think a lot of the reason that Nebula is the way she is is because of James Gunn. He’s the sort of creator of her and I think he really connected with the character personally. I remember when we would do scenes between me and Gamora, he’d be like crying in the rehearsals and stuff. He’s so invested. So it’s largely down to him, I would say.”

Then Karen had the chance to work with the Russo Brothers for the Avengers: Infinity War movie, and stating that the ride was completely unexpected in the best way possible, the actor shared, “I think we all, in the Guardians cast, were like, ‘Ah! Oh my gosh, we’re going off and we’re gonna do this character without James. How are we gonna cope? Are we gonna still know how to do this?’ But the Russos were amazing, and they kind of just really allowed us to bring our knowledge of the characters to it. They were so receptive to it. I would sort of be able to say to the Russos, ‘I feel like [if] Thanos is in the scene, Nebula would be feeling very emotional right now if her father is there.’ And they’re like, ‘Yup. Yup,’ and then they completely used that, and it’s completely in the movie.”

But now working with Taika, Karen says, Nebula has gone into a drastically different zone. “And then Taika really brought out the bonkers side. I think everyone is just really, really funny and bonkers and wild,” she said.

Also starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale and Matt Damon among others, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for a May 6, 2022 release.