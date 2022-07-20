scorecardresearch
Thor Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi on Thor’s return: ‘That was a surprise to me too…’

Thor: Love and Thunder's closing credit revealed that Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder will return to MCU again, but we don't know when that will be.

July 20, 2022 12:52:08 pm
chris and taikaChris Hemsworth with Thor Love and Thunder filmmaker Taika Waititi. (Photo: Chris/Instagram)

Thor: Love and Thunder filmmaker Taika Waititi was not aware of Thor’s eventual return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, Chris Hemsworth himself had no clue if that was going to happen in future.

Despite being unaware of what Marvel boss Kevin Feige may have been thinking about the character, Taika told Insider in a recent chat that he was pleasantly surprised by the announcement towards the end of Thor: Love and Thunder. “Well, guess what? That was a surprise to me, too. I’m not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, ‘Oh, shit. Really?’ Even Chris was like, ‘What?’ But, of course he’ll be back. He’s the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he’s the most fun to watch.”

Also Read |Chris Evans on humanising The Gray Man’s villain: ‘Even though Lloyd Hansen is deplorable, he believes he’s right’

But this was not the only surprise revelation for audience and the creatives alike. The MCU movie’s mid-credit scene had an appearance from Ted Lasso fame actor Brett Goldstein. Goldstein was seen in the bit as Hercules, where he is commanded by his father Zeus (played by Russell Crowe) to chase after the God of Thunder after the latter’s failed attempt to kill him.

Thor: Love and Thunder writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson chatted with Variety about how she was both taken aback and delighted with Brett’s appearance in the movie. “I saw that at the premiere with everybody else. In the same way that I guess [Taika Waititi] didn’t know Thor was coming back, I did not know that Roy Kent was Hercules. I’m a huge Marvel fan, so I was delighted to have one moment in the movie where I was truly surprised,” she said.

So far, we don’t know if Thor and Hercules will appear together in yet another Avengers movie, or will they share screen space in Thor 5. But one thing is for sure, it would be interesting to see Ted Lasso’s irritable but genuine Roy Kent don the armour of the Greek god.

