Thor Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi criticises Jane Foster’s part in old Thor films: ‘Not the most exciting version…’

After teasing Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and the Mighty Thor in the promos, director Taika Waititi has said that he is excited to bring out this new version of the character in upcoming MCU film Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi recently chatted with Fandango about the upcoming Marvel movie and Natalie Portman’s character in the Thor movies.

Hemsworth said it was ‘awesome’ to reunite with Portman in this new world, very different from the one where their characters had first laid eyes on each other. “That was awesome because the characters are both in very different places to when we saw them last. It was also very open-ended as far as what actually happened. Did they break up, who left who, so on… And I think we all, at one point, had to go back and look at the second film and go, ‘How did they split up?’ So we had the creative license to do whatever we wanted in that sense and then a lot of fun filling in the blanks.”

Taika Waititi, meanwhile, suggested that Jane Foster was underwritten in the first two Thor films, helmed by Kenneth Branagh and Alan Taylor, respectively.

“I think that what we did with Ragnarok was, it made these movies appealing to other actors as well, like Christian [Bale] really he saw that and he was like, ‘I want to do something fun,’ and came here, wanted to be part of this thing. And Natalie too and… I think that she was just wanting to make sure that… I don’t even know how to say this, but… her character in those first few films, it’s probably not the most exciting version of the female character that we want from these films. I had to just talk to her about the fact that I wanted to change that character, just like we’d changed Thor’s character for Ragnarok and to give her a bit more license to be adventurous and fun because Natalie’s a really funny person,” the filmmaker said in the interview.

Apart from Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson in pivotal roles. It releases on July 7 in India.