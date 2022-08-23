scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder coming to Disney+ Hotstar on Sept 8

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth returns as the titular superhero, a role he previously played in three solo and four Avengers films.

Thor Love and ThunderPoster of Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder. (Photo: DisneyPlusHS/Twitter)

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth‘s superhero film Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in India from September 8, the streamer has announced. The Marvel Studios movie, also starring Natalie Portman, was released in Indian theatres on July 7.

Disney+ Hotstar made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Monday night. “Huzzah! Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder is a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, streaming September 8 only on #DisneyPlusHotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English,” the streaming platform said in a tweet.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth returns as the titular superhero, a role he previously played in three solo and four Avengers films. Portman also returns as Jane Foster from Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013).

Filmmaker Taika Waititi, who directed the 2017 blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, has also helmed the fourth installment in the series. Waititi reprises his role as Korg, a Kronan gladiator who befriended Thor in Ragnarok.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The film also stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif and Russell Crowe as Zeus.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

Thor: Love and Thunder marks the debut of Christian Bale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Batman star plays Gorr the God Butcher in the movie.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 11:20:05 am
Next Story

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to Boycott Liger trend: ‘Kaun rokega, dekh lenge’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

With 'jan chaupals' in 70 constituencies, BJP to take on AAP over liquor policy
In Delhi

With 'jan chaupals' in 70 constituencies, BJP to take on AAP over liquor policy

Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village
After Bilkis convicts' release

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'
Prep for Liger

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

JEE-Advanced registrations at a nine-year low

JEE-Advanced registrations at a nine-year low

'Not seeing dad before he died as I was playing IPL made me hate cricket'
Ben Stokes opens up

'Not seeing dad before he died as I was playing IPL made me hate cricket'

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Aamir Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Asim Riaz: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement