Thor: Love and Thunder coming to Disney+ Hotstar on Sept 8

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth‘s superhero film Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to Disney+ Hotstar subscribers in India from September 8, the streamer has announced. The Marvel Studios movie, also starring Natalie Portman, was released in Indian theatres on July 7.

Disney+ Hotstar made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Monday night. “Huzzah! Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder is a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, streaming September 8 only on #DisneyPlusHotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English,” the streaming platform said in a tweet.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Hemsworth returns as the titular superhero, a role he previously played in three solo and four Avengers films. Portman also returns as Jane Foster from Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013).

Filmmaker Taika Waititi, who directed the 2017 blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, has also helmed the fourth installment in the series. Waititi reprises his role as Korg, a Kronan gladiator who befriended Thor in Ragnarok.

The film also stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif and Russell Crowe as Zeus.

Thor: Love and Thunder marks the debut of Christian Bale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Batman star plays Gorr the God Butcher in the movie.