Thor Love and Thunder clip: Chris Hemsworth’s superhero finally meets Natalie Portman’s Goddess of Thunder

Monday, June 06, 2022
Watch the latest clip of Thor: Love and Thunder here. The Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer releases on July 7 in India.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 6, 2022 12:50:04 pm
Thor: Love and Thunder releases on July 7 in India.

A clip from Thor: Love and Thunder is out. It is an extended version of the scene briefly glimpsed in the trailer in which Mjolnir is back and has a new wielder now.

In the extended version, we see Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder engaged in a battle. He spots the magical hammer and happily calls for it like it were a dog – “Mjolnir! Mjolnir, here, boy!”

He does see the divine weapon, with cracks running across its head, and stretches out his hand. But Mjolnir remains just out of reach and instead goes towards Mighty Thor, who is now Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). She spins the weapon but the scene ends before we can see what is happening.

Also Read |Thor Love and Thunder trailer: Chris Hemsworth goes from dad-bod to God-bod, Christian Bale’s menacing villain revealed. Watch

The scene is so good that we almost wish it had been kept for the film itself and not for any promo. Clearly, Thor is surprised to see Mjolnir repaired.

It is not the one Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) wielded in Avengers: Endgame as it was intact and was brought into the future by Thor from 2013, and was returned later by Rogers to its respective timeline. This is the one that has been repaired after Hela destroyed it in Thor: Ragnarok.

We do not know who repaired it. But Thor probably does not need it and was just struck by a nostalgic feeling when he saw it.

Meanwhile, Love and Thunder, in which Taika Waititi returns as director and as Korg, has an impressively huge cast. It brings back several familiar faces from the MCU as well as several other stars from Hollywood. Tessa Thompson will return as Valkyrie, who is now leading the Asgardians in New Asgard (somewhere in Norway). Matt Damon and Jeff Goldblum are also returning after their appearance in Thor: Ragnarok.

The Guardians of the Galaxy cast members Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, and Karen Gillan will also be reprising their MCU characters, probably in cameos. Jeff Goldblum is likely to return as Grandmaster from Thor: Ragnarok too.

Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth, and Melissa McCarthy will make cameo appearances. Jaimie Alexander will reprise Lady Sif from the first two Thor movies.

In addition to these stars, Christian Bale joins the franchises as Gorr the God Butcher, the villain of the movie, and Russell Crowe will play the role of Zeus, the Marvel character derived from the mythical Greek king of gods.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases on July 7 in India.

