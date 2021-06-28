Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor to clash again after Avengers Infinity War

We have previously seen how Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord was envious of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in Avengers: Infinity War. Star-Lord aka Peter Quill definitely felt threatened by the God of Thunder’s presence. And as it turns out, the dynamic duo will once again be sharing screen space in the upcoming Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Not only do we have pictorial proof of the aforementioned statement, as Hemsworth had himself shared a picture from the sets featuring Star-Lord and Thor, but now Chris Pratt has confirmed the news by stating that the two will be upping the ‘fun’ rivalry in Thor 4.

“That was definitely something we found while we were doing the Avengers and people seemed to like it. So [director] Taika [Waititi] had a vision for it and I think people are really going to like what we did. I think people are really gonna like that. And it picks up on that same vein, that same kind of rivalry between the two,” Pratt was quoted as saying by WeGotThisCovered.

Fans are looking forward to the Taika Waititi directorial, as there are some interesting twists in Thor’s journey in the new film. For instance, Natalie Portman‘s Jane Foster is making a return as Female Thor and her transformation for the role recently went viral on the internet. Apart from this, the film has added new and popular names to the already impressive cast.

Apart from Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder will see Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Chris Pratt in action.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for a May 6, 2022 release.