Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson go gaga over Christian Bale’s ‘scary’ performance

Ten years after he ended his journey as Batman with The Dark Knight Rises, Christian Bale is once again entering the world of superhero cinema with Thor: Love and Thunder. However, this time he is not a superhero, but a god-killing supervillain Gorr the God-Butcher.

Bale is an excellent edition to MCU, as he is one of Hollywood’s most committed actors and is known for how he seriously he takes the craft. He is also known as a chameleon of sorts, undergoing extreme body transformations to portray different roles.

His co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson spoke about his behaviour on the set of the movie in Disney’s D23 Magazine. As per thedirect.com, the actors suggested that while the general tone of the movie is comedic and fun, Gorr and by extension Bale is operating in his own tone, and is dead serious about his motivations.

Hemsworth called Bale’s performance “brilliant” and said, “The rest of us would be in our world of improvisation, comedy, and fun – then he’d walk on set, and we’d all look at each other and say ‘Oh, my God! This is really intense. This is really scary.”’

“(Bale) toed this really great line, because he needs to be terrifying, but he also needs to work in the context of our colorful, snappy, irreverent world,” Thompson said.

Love and Thunder brings back Taika Waititi as director and also as Korg. It will have not just one Thor, but two. Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will also assumed the mantle of Thor, more precisely Mighty Thor. The film also boasts of Guardians of the Galaxy cast members Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, and Karen Gillan. Jeff Goldblum is likely to return as Grandmaster from Thor: Ragnarok too. Jaimie Alexander will reprise Lady Sif from the first two Thor movies. Russell Crowe will play the role of Zeus, the Marvel character derived from the mythical Greek king of gods.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases on July 7 in India.