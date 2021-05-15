Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth shares a hilarious ‘budget’ poster of the MCU movie

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release on May 6, 2022. (Photo: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram)

Chris Hemsworth recently shared a new “budget poster” for his upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder. The poster features Hemsworth with the film’s director Taika Waititi. Both peer bemusedly at the camera. Hemsworth is wearing a baseball cap with the movie’s logo printed on it.

Hemsworth captioned the photo, “They really squeezed the budget for the official Thor Love & Thunder poster but the message is clear, plenty of love and plenty of thunder. Album drops soon…again… 💗⚡️ @taikawaititi @marvelstudios #thorloveandthunder.”

Thor: Love and Thunder promises to be one of the biggest movies in Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. Apart from Chris Hemsworth, the film will also have Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir and assuming the mantle of Thor. Foster has not been seen in MCU since the second Thor movie.

Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi will reprise the roles of Valkyrie and Korg. The Guardians of the Galaxy members will also appear in the movie as Thor was last seen travelling with them in Avengers: Endgame. Jaimie Alexander will return as Lady Sif from the first two Thor movies.

Christian Bale will come back to comic-book cinema by playing Gorr the God-Butcher, the film’s Big Bad. Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth, Melissa McCarthy will appear in cameo roles.

Russell Crowe had earlier revealed that he will appear as Zeus in the movie. The Marvel character is based on the supreme Greek god of the same name.

Jeff Goldblum is likely to return as Grandmaster from Thor: Ragnarok too.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release on May 6, 2022.