Chris Hemsworth’s armour gets a revamp in Thor Love and Thunder. See new photos

Marvel fans can expect actor Chris Hemsworth to sport a new look in Thor: Love and Thunder. The Australian star might have more colours added to his body suit along with a helmet and his axe Stormbreaker which replaced his Mjolnir in Avengers: Infinity War. Chris is currently inching towards wrapping up his superhero stint in the fourth outing of the franchise.

Thor: Love and Thunder’s post-production is in progress, but Marvel Studios have already kicked off its marketing campaign in collaboration with Hallmark. The tie-in is a part of the brand’s special collection of Marvel superheroes. And one piece of Thor shows him going a lot more radical in his look.

Hallmark ornaments out here leaking the new look for Thor #ThorLoveAndThunder #MCU pic.twitter.com/GidJb323Sw — Common Writer (@common_writer) March 25, 2022

Here’s the full Marvel page though pic.twitter.com/eS860IXQXd — Common Writer (@common_writer) March 25, 2022

As per fans, the image of Thor in the company’s catalogue depicts the God of Thunder with a new armour. His red cape stays but his costume gets more colours. This is along the lines of Thor’s origins and hints that the superhero will finally be embracing his true identity, as an Asgardian with his signature armour, as against the monochrome suit he’s worn so far in the MCU.

Also, given the fact that director Taika Waititi ensured a tonal shift in the Thor franchise, when he first joined the list of Marvel directors with Thor: Ragnarok, one can look forward to him making things bolder.

Marvel is known for giving its superheroes a new suit in every movie, even if it means tweaking the old look a bit. While Iron Man’s armour incorporated the nanotechnology with a new gauntlet in Infinity War, even Spider-Man wore an Integrated Suit that included a complex circuitry hidden beneath its surface in the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Thor: Love and Thunder will bring back Natalie Portman playing Mighty Thor, apart from Tessa Thompson reprising her Valkyrie. Both Natalie and Tessa will also have revamped looks in the movie, which stars Christian Bale as the main antagonist Gorr the God Butcher.

Taika had earlier described the fourth film in the franchise, as ‘his craziest’ yet. He had said, “Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done.”

Thor: Love And Thunder will release on July 8.