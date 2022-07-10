scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Thor Love and Thunder box office collection Day 3: Chris Hemsworth’s MCU film shows a good jump, expected to gain big on Eid

Thor Love and Thunder box office collection Day 3: Taika Waititi directorial brings back Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, along with Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 10, 2022 3:48:08 pm
chris hemsworth thor love and thunderChrist Hemsworth reprises his God of Thunder in the latest Thor movie. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder is facing a tough ground at the box office. The latest from the Marvel Studios released on July 7, and has been keeping a slow pace at the tickets counters so far. The festival of Eid is however expected to bring some respite to the superhero flick, that might amass around Rs 70 crore in India by day 3.

Thor: Love and Thunder had a slow opening at Rs 18.60 crore on its first day of release. It further saw a drop by over 35 per cent with Rs 11.50 crore on Friday, bringing its two-day collection to approximately Rs 30 crore.

Thor Love and Thunder review |Chris Hemsworth film strays far from Marvel, Thor

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder brings back Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder. It sees Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster, this time taking up the mantle of the Mighty Thor. Actor Tessa Thompson also reprises her Valkyrie, with the Guardians of the Galaxy making an appearance too.

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from Thor: Love and Thunder. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Christian Bale, who plays the main antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher, is receiving a lot of audience appreciation. Speaking about Christian Bale joining the cast, Chris Hemsworth said in a statement, “There’s so much drama and insanity around Gorr, but Christian Bale managed to pull the focus right into each moment. You can’t take your eyes off him. The character is fascinating because like all good villains, Gorr has a point.

Also read |Chris Hemsworth went from earning Rs 1 cr for first Thor to over Rs 150 cr for Thor Love and Thunder

“He may not be going about it the right way, but there’s empathy in the script and Christian brought so many more layers and so much more depth to Gorr,” the Australian star added.

