Thor Love and Thunder box office collection Day 3: Chris Hemsworth’s MCU film shows a good jump, expected to gain big on Eid

Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder is facing a tough ground at the box office. The latest from the Marvel Studios released on July 7, and has been keeping a slow pace at the tickets counters so far. The festival of Eid is however expected to bring some respite to the superhero flick, that might amass around Rs 70 crore in India by day 3.

Thor: Love and Thunder had a slow opening at Rs 18.60 crore on its first day of release. It further saw a drop by over 35 per cent with Rs 11.50 crore on Friday, bringing its two-day collection to approximately Rs 30 crore.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder brings back Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder. It sees Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster, this time taking up the mantle of the Mighty Thor. Actor Tessa Thompson also reprises her Valkyrie, with the Guardians of the Galaxy making an appearance too.

Christian Bale, who plays the main antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher, is receiving a lot of audience appreciation. Speaking about Christian Bale joining the cast, Chris Hemsworth said in a statement, “There’s so much drama and insanity around Gorr, but Christian Bale managed to pull the focus right into each moment. You can’t take your eyes off him. The character is fascinating because like all good villains, Gorr has a point.

“He may not be going about it the right way, but there’s empathy in the script and Christian brought so many more layers and so much more depth to Gorr,” the Australian star added.