Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thor Love And Thunder Box Office: Chris Hemsworth starrer collects Rs 78 cr in week 1, Khuda Hafiz yet to post Rs 10 cr earning

Thor Love and Thunder is competing with Hindi films like Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and JugJUgg Jeeyo at the Indian box office.

July 14, 2022 2:03:35 pm
chris hemsworth thor love and thunderChrist Hemsworth reprises his God of Thunder in the latest Thor movie. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The latest Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, which released on July 7, had a thunderous opening on day one, and after a series of highs and ebbs, it has minted Rs 78 crore in its week one in India. The collection is quite low when compared to other MCU offerings such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

 

The  Chris Hemsworth-fronted superhero drama had made Rs 18.60 crore on its day one at the box office, due to which trade analysts had predicted that the film may jump ahead of Rs 100 crore barrier within first week. However, the collections started dropping on the very second day of its run in cinema halls. Day 2 saw a 40% drop as the film earned Rs 11.40 crore. It stabilised over the weekend with Sunday earnings standing at 18.40 crores, but saw a drop as the new week began.

 

The net box office collection of Thor: Love And Thunder is Rs 78.30 crore, and it is yet to be seen if the high budgeted superhero film can churn out Rs. 100 crore over this weekend.

 

Along with Thor: love And Thunder, few Hindi films are also fighting to survive at the box office. Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi’s ‘s Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha, that released on July 8, has maintained a decent pace and earned Rs 9.11 crore till date. R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect that released on July 1 has reportedly minted Rs 31.15 crore. However, Dharma’s big -budget offering JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, has made around Rs 60 crore in its Indian market, and had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, last week, with its worldwide earnings.

 

 

 

.

 

 

