scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 29, 2021
MUST READ

Thor Love and Thunder actor Chris Hemsworth reveals his ‘super light healthy meal’ fit for God of Thunder, Russo Brothers react

Chris Hemsworth had a "super light healthy meal" when he landed in Los Angeles. He shared a photo of the said meal on his Instagram profile.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 29, 2021 2:39:42 pm
Chris Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth instagram, Chris Hemsworth thorChris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release on July 8, 2022. (Photo: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram)

Chris Hemsworth shared a photo on his Instagram profile showing off his “super light healthy meal”. The meal in question does not look either healthy or light as it is mostly junk food, including pizza, chicken wings, and beer.

Hemsworth wrote in the caption, “Just landed in LA and thought I’d kick things off with a super light healthy meal.”

Related Read |Robert Downey Jr’s emotional letter to MCU goes viral: Here’s what he said about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America

Hemworth’s friends in MCU reacted. Russo Brothers, who directed Hemsworth in the last two Avengers movies, wrote in the comments, “Please don’t tell us that’s pineapple…” likely referring to the pizzas.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Jeremy Renner, Hawkeye in MCU, wrote: “Welcome brother!!!!”. Does he mean he sponsored the meal?

Simu Liu, the Chinese-Canadian actor who debuted in MCU with Shang-Chi earlier this year, offered to take Hemsworth to KBBQ or a Korean BBQ restaurant.

The hefty meal would be fit for his Marvel Cinematic Universe character Thor. Speaking of which, Hemsworth is all set to reprise the role in the fourth Thor movie, titled Love and Thunder.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

The fourth Thor film will not only feature Chris Hemsworth as the Asgardian God of Thunder, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will also assume the identity of Thor and wield Mjolnir.

The film brings back several familiar faces from MCU, including director Taika Waititi who will also reprise his role of Korg in the movie, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, and likely Jeff Goldblum. Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth, Melissa McCarthy will appear in cameo roles.

In addition to this, Christian Bale joins the franchises as Gorr the God Butcher, the villain of the movie, and Russell Crowe will play the role of Zeus, the Marvel character derived from the mythical Greek king of gods.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release on July 8, 2022.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif, akshay kumar, vicky kaushal, yami gautam
Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 29: Latest News

Advertisement