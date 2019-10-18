Thor’s Avengers Endgame weight gain may or may not reflect in next movie: Taika Waititi

Thor’s weight gain in Avengers: Endgame came as a surprise to many fans but director Taika Waititi says they are still debating whether to keep it in the new film or not.

Though Thor’s weigh gain was largely approved by fans, there were who found it offensive that it was used for jokes.

Waititi who is currently promoting Jojo Rabbit where he plays the role of Hitler told Yahoo, “Thor: Love and Thunder script is complete but it is not final that Thor will appear as he did in the Endgame or will return to his fit form.”

“This is an ongoing debate that we’re still having at Marvel. Cause we’re trying to figure out how long how many months or years this is after Endgame,’ at what point does this take place?,” Waititi added.

Hemsworth will reprise his superhero character in Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman will return to play the role of Jane Foster and will also appear as Female Thor. Tessa Thompson will reprise the role of Valkyrie. Disney has already announced a November 5, 2021 release date for the movie.