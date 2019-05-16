thor actor isaac kappy commits suicide

Actor Isaac Kappy, who appeared in minor roles in movies like Thor and Terminator Salvation, has committed suicide by jumping off a bridge near Flagstaff, Arizona, USA Today reported. Kappy appeared in Thor as a pet store receptionist.

Advertising

He played the role of Barbarossa in Terminator Salvation and Garfunkel in the 2009 Fanboys.

Isaac Kappy was also a member of a band called Monster Paws. His bandmate Nate Santa Maria told US Today, “I’ll never forget him and his great humor and genuine kindness. There was nobody like him and there will never be again. He is irreplaceable.”

Before his death, Kappy posted a long note on Instagram. He captioned it, “Beware the man that has nothing to lose, for he has nothing to protect.”

Advertising

The note read, “Over the course of the last week, through introspection that should have happened MANY years ago, I have come to some stark revelations about my character,” the lengthy message begins. “It is a testament to my utter ignorance that these revelations had not come sooner. You see, I believed myself to be a good guy. I HAVE NOT been a good guy. In fact, I have been a pretty bad guy throughout my life.”

He added, “I hope that the people of the world can utilize my folly in a positive light. That you all may use my mistakes as an example for personal growth. The lesson has come too late for me, but perhaps it can inspire you.”