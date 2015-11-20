This week’s big release: James Bond film, ‘Spectre’ hits Indian screens

Like all James Bond films, ‘Spectre’ promises to be high on the action front as audiences will be treated to the secret service agent’s fine sleuthing skills as will as his ability to fight the bad guys. Like all James Bond films, ‘Spectre’ promises to be high on the action front as audiences will be treated to the secret service agent’s fine sleuthing skills as will as his ability to fight the bad guys.

The latest James Bond film, ‘Spectre’ starring blue-eyed actor, Daniel Craig, hits screens today (November 20) in India. Audiences have been eagerly waiting for the release of the film, especially since it has already made its way to screens abroad.

Directed by Sam Mendes, ‘Spectre’ will see Daniel Craig reprise his role as agent 007. It also stars Monica Bellucci, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw and Stpehanie Sigman.

The film revolves around James Bond’s hunt for a sinister organistaion, SPECTRE (Special Executive for Counter-intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge and Extortion), which is a fictional global terrorist organisation featured in Ian Fleming’s novels, as well as the films and video games based on those novels.

It is on this trail, that Bond meets a beautiful widow, played by Monica Bellucci. While M fights hard against political forces, in order for the secret service’s survival, Bond does everything in his power to unveil the deviousness of SPECTRE.

Like all James Bond films, ‘Spectre’ promises to be high on the action front as audiences will be treated to the secret service agent’s fine sleuthing skills as will as his ability to fight the bad guys. The guns, gadgets and beautiful women are a bonus to the crime drama.

Another film release this Friday is ‘X: Past Is Present’, which stars Rajat Kapoor, Anshuman Jha, Huma Qureshi,Radhika Apte and Swara Bhaskar among others. The film is said to be one whole story with the eleven directors making sections of it.

‘X: Past Is Present’ has been a collaborative effort by directors Abhinav Shiv Tiwari, Anu Menon, Hemant Gaba, Nalan Kumarasamy, Pratim D. Gupta, Q, Raja Sen, Rajshree Ojha, Sandeep Mohan, Sudhish Kamath and Suparn Verma.

‘X: Past is Present’ premiered as the opening film of the 2014 South Asian International Film Festival (SAIFF).

