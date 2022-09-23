scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Thirteen years later, James Cameron’s Avatar to return with a focus on family

The original Avatar ranks as the top-grossing film of all time with more than $2.8 billion in global ticket sales. Four Avatar movies are planned through 2028.

AvatarAvatar 2 is slated for a worldwide release in December. (Photo: James Cameron/Twitter)

The first sequel to blockbuster movie Avatar will focus on a theme of protecting family and will expand the world of Pandora that enchanted audiences more than a decade ago, the movie’s stars told Reuters.

James Cameron‘s Avatar: The Way of Water is scheduled to reach theaters in December. Ahead of that, Walt Disney Co is releasing a remastered version of the original 2009 film in cinemas starting on Friday. The first Avatar movie focused on a battle for natural resources between human colonists and the blue Na’vi people on a moon called Pandora.

Also Read |James Cameron replies to trolls who claim Avatar has been forgotten, box office expectations of sequel: ‘I’m not worried’

Actor Sam Worthington said The Way of Water shows his character, Jake Sully, and Zoe Saldana’s Neytiri as parents working to shield their family from harm.

“This love story has evolved,” Worthington said. “We now have a family and to be honest, to me, the movie is about protecting your family.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...

“Whether that’s an immediate family, it works on many levels. It could be a communal family, the family that we choose,” he added.

The original Avatar ranks as the top-grossing film of all time with more than $2.8 billion in global ticket sales. Four Avatar movies are planned through 2028.

Asked if she knew why it took Cameron so long to deliver a sequel, Saldana said “it’s his process.” “He’s an artisan. He takes his time. He does his research,” she said.

Advertisement

Worthington said Cameron wrote an Avatar 1.5 script to help him work through what he wanted to say in the second movie.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“He’s a man that cares about the story he’s telling and has dedicated a great portion of his life to telling, sharing this with the world,” Worthington said.

He added that The Way of Water will feel familiar to fans but “it’s not a rehash of the same story.”

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 11:26:22 am
Next Story

Unusual complication of dengue fever in four-year-old boy treated at Pune’s Jehangir hospital

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday, in black and white
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement