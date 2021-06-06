Third A Quiet Place movie in works, set to debut in March 2023

Paramount Pictures is developing a third film in the horror-thriller franchise A Quiet Place. According to Variety, Mud director Jeff Nichols will helm and write the new film based on an idea by John Krasinski, who directed and co-wrote the first two movies. The third part is in early development and is being billed as as a spin-off broadening the post-apocalyptic world introduced in the first two movies.

Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski are producing the project, with Allyson Seeger executive producing. A Quiet Place Part II, which opened in the US on May 31, stars Krasinski, Emily Blunt and Millicent Simonds.

The film, which was on the cusp of opening in March 2021 before theatres shut, was the first big film this year to open exclusively in cinema halls.

The horror sequel opened over the Memorial Day weekend to a pandemic-best 48.4 million USD, according to studio estimates. It has also received positive response from critics. The critical consensus reads, “A nerve-wracking continuation of its predecessor, A Quiet Place Part II expands the terrifying world of the franchise without losing track of its heart.”

The film sees the Abbot family, who were terrorised by creatures hunting by sound in 2018’s original film, venturing into the post-apocalyptic outside world where they realise that the creatures were just one of the threats awaiting them.