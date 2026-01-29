Paul Dano finally speaks about Quentin Tarantino dissing him, as his co-stars continue to defend him: ‘F*** that guy’

Director Quentin Tarantino is often celebrated for his idiosyncrasies and quirks, because arguably that’s what makes him such a successful director. However, sometimes he finds himself on the losing side of the battle when his antics are received poorly. That happened when he called out actor Paul Dano and berated his skills as an actor. He accused Dano of not being up to the mark and being an unnecessary addition to films like There Will Be Blood (2007).

In an interaction with the media ahead of the 20th anniversary screening of Little Miss Sunshine, Dano was asked about Tarantino’s comments. Before he could even get a word out, his co-star Toni Collette jumped in and said, “Are we really going there? F*** that guy! He must’ve been high… it was just confusing. Who does that?” Dano told Variety, “That was really nice. I was also incredibly grateful that the world spoke up for me so I didn’t have to.