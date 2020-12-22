The White Tiger trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao star in this intriguing adaptation

The White Tiger is based on the bestselling novel by Aravind Adiga. (Photo: Netflix/YouTube)

The trailer of Netflix’s The White Tiger is out, and it looks like an intriguing adaptation of the Aravind Adiga novel. Starring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao among others, The White Tiger is the story of a driver who takes an unusual path after he is wrongly framed for an accident.

The trailer establishes that Gourav’s character has been brought up in poverty and made aware of the social hierarchy between a servant and his master. He looks up to his master, played by Rao and his partner, played by Chopra, until an innocent person is hit by their car. But it is the driver who has to take the blame. His rise from the ashes forms rest of the story

The use of Queen’s Break Free in the background makes for an excellent choice here, and from what we can tell from the trailer, Adarsh Gourav is going to steal the show.

The White Tiger is written and directed by Ramin Bahrani, known for Fahrenheit 451, Man Push Cart among others.

On her character Pinky, Priyanka Chopra previously said in a statement, “She is in India with her husband, who is travelling for business. And then, life changes! Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands.”

The White Tiger starts streaming on Netflix from January 22.

