Friday, January 22, 2021
The White Tiger movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Priyanka-Rajkummar film is out on Netflix

The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani, stars Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film released on Netflix.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 22, 2021 11:16:57 am
the white tiger release reviewThe film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav among others. (Photo: Netflix)

Director Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger, starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and debutante Adarsh Gourav, will start streaming on Netflix on Friday. The film is the official adaptation of Arvind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

The White Tiger chronicles the journey of Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur. The film’s trailer suggests it makes a commentary on the struggles of India’s working class. While unveiling the trailer a few weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra had said that she was proud to be a part of the film as it was about breaking free from what one believes is his or her destiny.

Priyanka Chopra is also the executive producer on the film along with Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Priyanka said that the film had a profound effect on her, “It made me uncomfortable and made me think about a part of the world that we sort of desensitise ourselves to.”

Rajkummar Rao thanked director Ramin Bahrani for giving him the part of Ashok in the film. He shared on Twitter, “Our Captain #RaminBahrani. There was no way in the world I would have missed out on this golden opportunity to work wid this amazing man & to be a part of his vision in #TheWhiteTiger. Thank u for giving me #Ashok & making me an integral part of Balram’s journey in #TWT. @netflix”

11:16 (IST)22 Jan 2021
Rajkummar Rao shared his excitement before the film's release
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

The actor shared this video and wrote along, "#TheWhiteTiger is coming tomorrow to meet you."

11:03 (IST)22 Jan 2021
Priyanka Chopra shares The White Tiger song
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra shared the song "Jungle Mantra" from her movie The White Tiger on Instagram.

10:44 (IST)22 Jan 2021
Adarsh Gourav shared a 'Behind the scenes' click
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Adarsh Gourav (@gouravadarsh)

Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav are seen in the photo from The White Tiger film's sets.

The White Tiger has already earned acclaim from critics internationally, with many calling it the "anti-Slumdog Millionaire".

The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney wrote in his review, “The sting of underclass payback doesn’t rival that of, say, Parasite, but the movie taps into the same simmering rage of the have-nots, shafted out of an unyielding system in a perilously unbalanced world. It could almost be considered the anti-Slumdog Millionaire.”

While Variety’s Owen Gleiberman said the film is “like Slumdog Millionaire with more reality.” “The White Tiger is a tale of beating the steepest odds, and for much of the film Bahrani is in full, boisterous command as a storyteller. He captures how a society is embodied in its smallest interactions: the way a rival driver Balram must first defeat is made vulnerable by having to hide his Muslim faith; or the parasitical cynicism of the servants Balram shares living quarters within a parking garage; or the cutthroat elitism of the Stork and his family," read an excerpt from the review.

