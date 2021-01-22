The White Tiger movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Priyanka-Rajkummar film is out on Netflix

The film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav among others. (Photo: Netflix)

Director Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger, starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and debutante Adarsh Gourav, will start streaming on Netflix on Friday. The film is the official adaptation of Arvind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name.

The White Tiger chronicles the journey of Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur. The film’s trailer suggests it makes a commentary on the struggles of India’s working class. While unveiling the trailer a few weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra had said that she was proud to be a part of the film as it was about breaking free from what one believes is his or her destiny.

Priyanka Chopra is also the executive producer on the film along with Emmy-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Priyanka said that the film had a profound effect on her, “It made me uncomfortable and made me think about a part of the world that we sort of desensitise ourselves to.”

Rajkummar Rao thanked director Ramin Bahrani for giving him the part of Ashok in the film. He shared on Twitter, “Our Captain #RaminBahrani. There was no way in the world I would have missed out on this golden opportunity to work wid this amazing man & to be a part of his vision in #TheWhiteTiger. Thank u for giving me #Ashok & making me an integral part of Balram’s journey in #TWT. @netflix”