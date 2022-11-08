The Whale teaser: Brendan Fraser promises heart-wrenching comeback performance in A24 film, watch video

The first teaser of the highly-anticipated Brendan Fraser comeback vehicle The Whale is out. The promo is made up of beautiful frames, in which an emotional Brendan is seen telling someone off camera, “People are amazing.”

The movie also stars Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Hong Chau. It has been helmed by prolific filmmaker Darren Aronofsky.

The Whale had earlier premiered at the Venice International Film Festival to great acclaim, with many critics hailing Brendan Fraser’s comeback act as the performance of a lifetime.

Earlier, Brendan had spoken about the positive response the film evoked among his peers to Variety, stating, “I was emotional because it was acknowledgment that what we did is making an impact. And that kind of response feels completely new in my professional life.”

Brendan Fraser plays Charlie in The Whale, who is trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, played by Sadie Sink. The film tackles filial love, romantic love and mental-physical illness.

Distributed by A24, The Whale is said to have a theatrical release sometime this December.