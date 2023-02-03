The Whale movie review: Weighing in

The Whale is obsessed with “honest writing” and, just in case one mistakes the meaning of the title of the film, with Moby Dick. Briefly, it wanders towards Walt Whitman’s poem Song of Myself. However, for all its literary ambition and allusions, it’s hard to tell what The Whale is trying to say.

First off, there is that premise — of an English teacher, Charlie (Fraser), who takes online college courses and who has locked himself in his house and is eating himself literally to death since his much-loved partner died. When we first meet Charlie, he is watching a porn video, which almost causes him a heart attack. But what that brief scene suggests is not what Charlie turns out to be – not a man seeking pleasure where he can get it, but a man wrapping himself in layers and layers of grief and regret.

There is his friend, the dear Liz (Chau), a nurse who drops by and takes care of everything from keeping his house to his body in shape – and pleading desperately with him to go to hospital and save himself. There is his daughter Ellie (Sink), a horrendous teenager whose every taunt and rebuke is sharp enough to kill the spirits of lesser mortals – forget one as delicately placed as Charlie. There is a teenage missionary, Thomas (Simpkins), who sees a chance to “save” Charlie and redeem himself. And lastly, there is his ex-wife Mary (Morton), who for the brief while she shows up seems perfectly reasonable for the anger and loss she bears.

Mary is also the most “honest” — since that is the word we are going for here – in describing her and Charlie’s daughter Ellie as “not just another rebellious teenager” but “evil”. It’s hard to like anything about Ellie as the film shows her, and even harder to understand all that Charlie insists we see in her.

Charlie also mumbles on and on about the partner he lost, and the wife and daughter he abandoned, with this last week in his life supposed to somehow be about tying up the loose ends.

However, leaving those threads trailing about, the film wants you to focus as much on Charlie’s weight – those oodles of fat which make every movement by him a task. A dropped mobile phone has to stay there till someone comes, a dropped key is impossible to recover with the hook that he has fashioned for precisely such a purpose, any food can cause choking, he needs a handle to grip to get in and out of bed, plus a walker to help him around the house.

Somewhere, the weight – without adding really much to the story – consumes the film itself, and you can’t be sure if Aronofsky and writer Samuel D Hunter (who has adapted his own play) want us to view Charlie with sympathy or “disgust” (a reaction the film itself repeatedly emphasises).

The film has three Oscar nominations, and two of them (for makeup and Best Actor) are virtual shoo-ins given how the Academy loves these tales where the actors put themselves through physical transformations.

The Whale might be the most schmaltzy of Aronofsky’s films, but it’s not the first time his central character has pushed himself/herself to their physical limits.

The Whale movie cast: Brendan Fraser, Hong Chau, Sadie Sink, Ty Simpkins, Samantha Morton

The Whale movie director: Darren Aronofsky

The Whale movie rating: 2.5 stars