The War with Grandpa trailer: Robert De Niro engages in a prank war with his grandson

The War with Grandpa looks good if you like this sort of stuff.

In the film, De Niro plays the role of Ed, a recently widowed old man who is having trouble doing everyday stuff like buying groceries and backing up a car. His daughter Sally Decker (Uma Thurman) urges him to come stay at her house with her husband and Ed’s grandchildren.

Everybody is thrilled with Ed’s presence, except for Sally’s son Peter, who has to give up his room unwillingly for his grandfather. The boy vows revenge and thinks up pranks to banish the intruder, to no avail. It comes down to an all-out war with combatants being Ed and his friends (one of them played by Christopher Walken) and Peter and his friends.

Robert De Niro has been in weird movies before, but this one is especially strange. It seems as though he was doing it just for money (he probably is). There is nothing wrong with the trailer and possibly the film, as it is meant to be an inoffensive experience geared towards families with kids. But come to think of it: he was last seen killing people in cold blood as a hitman in The Irishman. Now he is grappling for the control of a room with his grandson.

As for The War with Grandpa, it looks good if you like this sort of stuff. The movie also stars Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin and Jane Seymour.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Sixth-grader Peter (Oakes Fegley) is pretty much your average kid—he likes gaming, hanging with his friends and his beloved pair of Air Jordans. But when his recently widowed grandfather Ed (Robert De Niro) moves in with Peter’s family, the boy is forced to give up his most prized possession of all, his bedroom. Unwilling to let such an injustice stand, Peter devises a series of increasingly elaborate pranks to drive out the interloper, but Grandpa Ed won’t go without a fight. Soon, the friendly combatants are engaged in an all-out war with side-splitting consequences.”

