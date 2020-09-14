The Trial of the Chicago 7 teaser: Everything about this Aaron Sorkin drama looks good

Sacha Baron Cohen is prominent in the trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7, and I hope this is the case with the movie as well. (Photo: Netflix)

A teaser trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7 is out. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, it will be the second film that Sorkin will helm after Molly’s Game.

The film revolves around the trial of Chicago 7, a group of anti-Vietnam War activists who were charged with conspiracy, inciting a riot and other charges due to their demonstrations.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 stars Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alex Sharp, Thomas Middleditch, Frank Langella, William Hurt, Michael Keaton, and Mark Rylance.

Since this is just a teaser, it does not reveal much in terms of the plot. But The Trial of the Chicago 7 still looks like a movie that should not be missed.

The Vietnam War had stretched for too long. The frustration that arose due to the government continuing to pour money, manpower and resources in a war which the protesters said had nothing to do with the country, was exacerbated by the countercultural movement.

The whole clip reverberates with the famous slogan ‘The whole world is watching’ that anti-Vietnam War protesters chanted outside Conrad Hilton Hotel. The footage of the trial is intercut with the protests which were countered by the US government with violence in many cases and government officials deciding what to do with the pesky protesters. There is some credible-looking imagery that corresponds well with actual footage. We get only a hint of Sorkin’s dialogue, and it is great.

Sacha Baron Cohen is prominent in the trailer, and I hope this is the case with the movie as well.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 will stream on Netflix from October 16.

